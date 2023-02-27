SK Jaiteh donates 5000 litre water tank to Kubandarr

By Amadou Jadama

Prominent Gambian businessman, Salifu K Jaiteh has donated D26, 000 to Kubandarr village for the purchase of a 5000-litre water tank for the village.

The villagers wrote to Mr Jaiteh asking for donations to complete their borehole project which was started by Arezki, the company that constructed the trans-Gambia Bridge.

Lang Mambureh, the alkalo of Kubandarr, expressed gratitude to Mr Jaiteh for his generosity and timely intervention.

He said the villagers have been struggling with the shortage of water supply over the past few months due to the inadequate capacity of the borehole. A village elder, Basuta Sabally also commended Mr Jaiteh for generosity and prayed for his continued well-being.

For his part, Salifu K Jaiteh who also doubles as the consular general of Cyprus said as a patriotic citizen, he will continue to play his part to compliment the efforts of the government.

The villagers also commended Sheriffo Camara, a tourism sector operator who had initially donated a 5000-litre water tank with eight stand pipes to the project.