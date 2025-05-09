Childcare in West Africa: Achievements, challenges, and future potential

- Advertisement -

Childcare is a transformative force that shapes the future of nations by fostering human capital, enhancing parental productivity, and driving economic growth. In West Africa, the importance of accessible, high-quality childcare is being increasingly recognised as a key factor in empowering women, reducing poverty, and promoting equitable development.

Challenges in expanding childcare services

Despite these achievements, West Africa faces considerable challenges in expanding childcare services. In Sub Saharan Africa, only 28% of children are enrolled in early childhood education. Globally, 58% of children in lower-middle income countries are enrolled. Limited information is available about the number of children under the age of 3 attending pre-nursery childcare programmes, but available data estimates that in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire less than 1% of the youngest children participate in such programmes.

- Advertisement -

Key obstacles to coverage include limited financial resources, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of trained childcare professionals. Most countries fall far below the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) suggested early childhood education (ECE) public spending target of 1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This results in care responsibilities and financing falling to families. Additionally, societal norms and gender biases continue to hinder women’s participation in the workforce, further complicating efforts to promote childcare.

The region’s diverse socio-economic landscape necessitates tailored approaches to address these challenges. Community-based childcare solutions, public-private partnerships, and sustainable financing models are essential to overcome barriers and ensure that childcare services are accessible to all families, particularly those in marginalised and low-income communities.

The high value for money of childcare

- Advertisement -

Investing in childcare yields substantial returns, both economically and socially. Studies from Uruguay have shown that every $1 invested in childcare can yield up to $7 in economic returns. This high value for money is attributed to increased female labour force participation, enhanced parental productivity, and improved child development outcomes.

Childcare acts as an economic multiplier by enabling parents to work longer and more predictable hours, thereby increasing household income and boosting national productivity. It also supports early childhood development, laying the foundation for better education and workforce outcomes, which contribute to long-term economic growth.

Achievements in Childcare in West Africa

In recent years, countries in West Africa have made notable strides in improving childcare services. Burkina Faso serves as a compelling example, where the integration of mobile childcare facilities with World Bank-financed public works projects has significantly enhanced women’s earnings and childcare uptake. The success of these initiatives has demonstrated the powerful impact of childcare on economic empowerment and child development.

Senegal has also shown leadership in advancing national-scale preschool programmes, featuring a new curriculum and a community-based approach, with Bank funding. This effort highlights the importance of creating professionalised childcare ecosystems through knowledge sharing, infrastructure development, and training.

In Cameroon, childcare services in fragile and conflict-affected settings have enabled displaced parents to engage in income-generating activities, thereby fostering community resilience and stability. These efforts underscore the critical role of childcare in supporting vulnerable populations and promoting social cohesion.

Côte d’Ivoire has scaled up a community-based approach for early childhood development, including childcare and nutrition, from 140 pilot sites to over 2300 sites, and plans to reach all 8,000 villages in the country by 2030.

These programmes have not only improved children’s access to quality early education but also empowered women by allowing them to participate more in the workforce.

Call to action

As West Africa continues to navigate the complexities of expanding childcare services, it is crucial to build on existing successes and address remaining challenges through collaborative efforts. The high-level Regional Childcare Conference in Cabo Verde presents a unique opportunity to advance this agenda.

Governments, policymakers, and development partners must seize the moment to commit to expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare services. By doing so, they can unlock the full potential of childcare as a driver of economic growth, social equity, and human capital development.

Investing in childcare is not just a moral imperative but a strategic economic decision that promises significant returns. As we look forward to the Cabo Verde conference, let us embrace the power of childcare to transform lives, communities, and nations.