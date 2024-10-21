ChildFund commemorates International Day of the Girl Child

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

ChildFund-The Gambia recently joined the world in commemorating the international day of the girl child.

The celebration began with a match pass from the Brikama Jah oil to the Sama Kairo multi-purpose centre in Kabafita, where different activities were staged to reflect on some of the things girls are subjected to and equally celebrate their achievements.

ChildFund’s Country Director, Musukuta Komma Bah, said it is obligatory for everyone to get behind girls’s vision and invest in them to help build a better future for them.

“Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become. But right now, that is the reality for millions of girls across the world. Too many are being left behind, confronted by extreme challenges that deny girls their rights, restrict their choices, and limit their futures,” she explained.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the deputy speaker of the children’s parliament, Fatou Sowe, lamented on challenges ranging from child marriage, limited education opportunities, and gender-based violence as barriers that need to be dismantled from societies.

“Let us engage in the intergenerational dialogue and learn from one another, bridging the gap between generations, and foster collaboration,” she urged.

The acting director of children’s affairs at the ministry of gender, Harriet Bass, reassured the girls that the government will nullify any arranged marriage that involved a young girl, hence it is illegal.

Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s girl child day is focused on “Girls Vision for the Future,” emphasising the significance of empowering girls to shape their destinies.

The country coordinator of the Child Protection Alliance, Lamin Fatty, called on all to report child-related cases, citing Section 67 of the Constitution, which gives every member of the public the right to report matters where they suspect a child is subjected to harm or abuse.