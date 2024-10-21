UTG Staff trained on artificial intelligence

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of the Gambia, in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), commenced a two-day capacity-building training for over 30 UTG staff from different academic departments on online facilitation and the use of artificial intelligence. Held at the UTG Conference, the workshop aims to enhance digital pedagogy by equipping UTG staff with skills in online facilitation and the effective use of AI in teaching. It is envisaged to address critical areas such as best practices in online teaching, designing, engaging online learning experiences, and integrating AI tools to improve educational outcomes.

Prof Kayode Adekeye, vice chancellor of academics, and the COL Project Coordinator on Open and Distance Learning Implementation, said the program is first introduced in the UTG as a pilot to list higher education institutions among the community of HEIs running the dual-mode system of education.

He explained that the ODL project is a critical tool required and needed for the achievement of some of the 6S agendas of the vice chancellor.

Prof Herbert Robinson said the ODL project is a collaboration between the University of the Gambia and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

“The first phase of the ODL project was on Open and Distance Learning (ODL) policy and Open Educational Resources (OER) course development. The phase consists of three activities, namely: sensitisation and stakeholder engagement workshops on open and distance learning, policy development for ODL and validation by stakeholders, and workshops on instructional design and course material development/enhancement with open educational resources,” he said.

He added that the UTG has successfully completed the three activities in Phase I.

“The ODL policy was developed, validated, and approved by the senate of UTG at its 84th meeting held on 15 December 2023. At the end of April 2024, ten courses that cut across the various schools and faculties in the University of The Gambia were developed by the participants in the Phase I project based on the COL template,” he stated.

He added: “This workshop aims to build upon the foundation laid by the Moodle LMS training, focusing on the art of online facilitation and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning.”

The rapid advancement of AI technologies and the increasing demand for flexible learning options necessitate that educators not only become proficient in online teaching but also understand how to leverage AI to enhance their pedagogical practices.

“This workshop addresses these critical areas, preparing UTG staff for the future of higher education,” he said.

Adewale Adesina, Consultant Commonwealth of Learning (COL), commended the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) for their generous sponsorship and continued support in advancing education across the Commonwealth.