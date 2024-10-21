93 teachers trained on SEL, SP

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund-The Gambia, through its local partner, the Saama Kairo Federation, recently trained 93 teachers from different schools across the West Coast Region on social and emotional learning and self-protection.

Held at Brikama Kabafita, it is envisaged that at the end of the workshop, participants will be able to understand components of the EW model, including key activities and curricula, and plan implementation and training of EW components, SEL, and SP.

Addressing the workshop, Buba Dampha of ChildFund-The Gambia, said the project is targeting 285 teachers from schools in the West Coast Region.

“We are using Brikama and Sinchu Wurri Lower Basic schools in the implementation of phase 1, while in phase 2, we will target Mamuda and Faraba, and we want the training to benefit all the teachers in these schools,” he said.

Dampha added that the project’s vision is to ensure educational protection and well-being.

“We have developed a global framework, a methodology using the manual, and when we start the training, it will help teachers to understand these components and methodology,” he stated.

Sunkara Jatta, the manager of Saama Kairo Federation, said the team dealing with the implementation of the project should be prepared enough to deal with the anticipated challenges.