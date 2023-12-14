ChildFund hands over 500 bikes, 800 bags to MoBSE

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

ChildFund The Gambia on Monday handed over 500 bikes and bicycle accessories to various regions in the country through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) as part of the project Zero Out of School Children (ZOOSC). The handing over ceremony was held at the ChildFund premises in Kanifing.

ZOOSC project is implemented by MoBSE in partnership with ChildFund The Gambia, UNICEF and EFA Net with funding from education above all foundation under the Qatar foundation.

The ZOOSC project is launched to work on measures to enroll and retain over 66,000 children in school.

The regional education directors received the bikes on behalf of school children in their various regions.

Speaking at the ceremony PSD, Nfamara Dabo said Childfund The Gambia, complimented the ministry’s efforts in supporting children’s schooling. “Childfund the Gambia has actively and successfully supported the ministry of basic and secondary education to deliver affordable and timely care to the school going children to break the barriers of school dropout.

He disclosed that the project is aim to enroll and retain over 66,000 school children but the initial enrollment is over 30,000 children. Some of the factor leading to dropout is due to disability, distance, lack of access to school, financial constrain and also lot of awareness need to be done on the importance of education.

He said they also secured funding to supply 1000 bikes in about 2 months’ time. He added that regional distribution is URR-191, CRR south- 61, CRR north 52, LRR- 46, NBR-104 and WCR-46.

He added that these bikes are expected to facilitate the movement of children to and for from school and hence to promote enrolment and retention.

Alhagie Jallow, principal education office region1 compliment government’s effort in the drive towards achieving socio economic development in the Gambia, he described ChildFund The Gambia as a great partner of the ministry of basic and secondary education. He therefor thanked ChildFund for their continuous support.

Mr. Jallow appealed to other philanthropist to take the same route as ChildFund because government cannot do it alone, adding that education is a collective responsibility and everyone has a role to play.

“The bikes will be distributed without delay to the most needed students”, he assured the ChildFund. He urged the students to utilize the bicycles to be able to access the school in order to improve their regularity and punctuality.

Pa Gumbo Saine, education director CRR north expresses gratitude to ChildFund for their efforts in contributing their quarter in education sector, also he assured the donors that the distribution will be done accordingly.

Another development is 800 bags for school children through the local partners Saama Kairo federation-227 bags, Ding Ding Yiriwa federation- 176 bags, Foni Ding Ding federation-247 bags and GRST French Magazine -150 bags.