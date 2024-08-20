China is life Life is one of the most precious things in the soul of humans

- Advertisement -

By Mamat Sallah

China is one of the greatest nations in the world with life. It holds the memories, traditions, cultures, and hope for her people. The Chinese culture is unique, diverse, and harmoniously blended with tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Apart from their cultural uniqueness and history, they take good care of their environment by ensuring that cities and country landscapes look green with the aid of trees, flowers, and aesthetic appearance. This shows that life flourishes as it blossoms with flowers as a mitigation against climate change which contributes to the cleansing of the ecosystem.

However, a two-week training at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, with support from the Chinese Government has uncovered current issues and trends which enhanced my understanding of the development of China’s Tourism Markets. It has also enabled me to comprehend the importance of effective strategy policy implementation which influences the development of any sector with the support of the government, through integrating relevant stakeholders and institutions to complement each other’s efforts.



My journey with colleagues to the Better China Study Centre and Digital Culture and Tourism Application Classroom within the academy’s campus exposed us to the usage of technology to create new innovative ways to enhance the visitor experience for cultural tourism. The practical lesson on integrating interactive innovation using technology in culture and tourism effectively and interactively added value to visitors’ experience. These, we have seen during our visit to both the museums in Hangzhou and Beijing. The digital presentation and use of technology in the interpretation of the rich history and culture of China is an innovative way to protect and conserve the heritage for future generations. I have observed that the Chinese people leverage most of their Intangible Cultural Heritage, which has been present in all their cultural heritage sites. This was a great lesson learned as it is a form of integrating two domains of culture (the tangible and intangible cultural heritages)

The various interactive lectures we had with the professors gave us in-depth knowledge and experiences of the culture and tourism of China. One of the lessons that stood out for me is the support rendered by the government and the integration of culture into tourism development. Our outing while in Hangzhou and Beijing was a great experience we gathered as well. It enabled me to have a better understanding of a greater part of Chinese history, culture, and architecture. Due to my artistic background, I was very interested in Ancient Chinese Architecture, particularly in the designs, symbols, and colors. It was interesting for me to learn that using colors in Chinese architecture and culture plays a vital role in prestige.

The Yellow color was used by the emperor and the royal family, this represents power, royalty, and prosperity. At the Palace Museum “Gugong” also known as the Forbidden City, there were various magnificent architectures of Ancient China from the Ming to the Qing Dynasty.



Moreover, our visit to the Temple of Heaven, where we met lots of visitors who were mostly Chinese nationals from different parts of the country was mind-blowing. It consists of a magnificent cylindrical structure at the center of the Temple of Heaven Square with beautiful geometric and colorful roof patterns. It portrays real Chinese symbols and architectural decorations. As indicated in the title of this write-up “China is Life”, the Temple of Heaven is the naval of the world which represents the relationship between Heaven and Earth as perceived in Chinese Culture.

It was a good cultural experience in Hangzhou while visiting the West Lake; Qing He Fang Ancient Street and Hangzhou Wang Xing Ji Fan Industry Co. Ltd. The Ancient Street is an interesting avenue with old architecture, a variety of local Chinese foods, textiles, jewelry and many more. The Wang Xing Ji Fan Industry was also an exciting site with hands-on experience. After the tour of the processing center, we were allowed to make Chinese hand fans through the guidance of master craftsmen. Another wonderful experience was the food-making activity at the Culinary Arts Centre of the School of Tourism and Planning of Tourism College in Zhejiang province. We were taught how to make “Zongzi” (Rice Pudding) which is often used during the Dragon Boat Festival. The chief lecturer introduced the various processing techniques of preparing the “zongzi” with the use of ingredients such as rice, chicken, and Chinese dates, bamboo leaves used for the covering, and a thread for tying the bundle before boiling it in a pot of water.

Furthermore, the magnificent architecture of the Great Wall of China is a symbol of sovereign protection and a way of safeguarding the history, language, culture, assets, and resources of the mighty nation of China. Looking at the steps from down to the top on both sides of the mountain-built area walls, by climbing along its steps, it makes you reflect on the persistence, courage, dedication, and hard work of the Chinese people’s achievements in a bid to attain massive development in all aspects.

I believe that all these aspects mentioned made China achieve the level of development it attained today, as one of the greatest nations in the World. I will not conclude without mentioning the outstanding opportunities gained from the seminar through the integration, cooperation, and collaboration between the Peoples Republic of China, Hainan Province, Sri Lanka, and The Gambia, through the support of the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism. It was a great learning environment for all the participants to share diverse experiences with the participants from the Republic of The Gambia in the area of tourism and cultural sector.

In conclusion, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China under the leadership of President XI Jinping. He is a visionary and exemplary leader for the world to admire for his innovation and love towards his people. Special thanks go to the organizers at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism, the Project Coordinator Mr. Wang, Ms. Grace, and Emma who were so supportive and dedicated to their work. Also, the interpreters, guides, Drivers, and the entire management of the academy and the School of Tourism Planning College in Hangzhou. However, it is worth noting that my stay in China is an incredible and memorable experience!

Mamat Sallah is an Assistant Director of Museums and Monuments at the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), The Gambia

Source: dtourisphere