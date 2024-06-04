China Medical Team to The Gambia successfully performs first laparoscopic total hysterectomy

- Advertisement -

The recent achievement by China’s sixth medical team to The Gambia brings another wave of good news. Vice Professor Chen Peng from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at China Medical University’s Shengjing Hospital, serving as the executor of this year’s China-Gambia hospital partnership mechanism, together with Dr. Abdoulie Keita, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in The Gambia, successfully completed the country’s first laparoscopic total hysterectomy. This breakthrough surgery not only signifies a remarkable improvement in The Gambia’s obstetrics and gynecology medical standards but also underscores the profound achievements of Sino-Gambian medical cooperation.

Preparation phase: Collaborative efforts of the Sino-Gambian team

Vice Professor Chen Peng meticulously prepared for the surgery beforehand. He closely collaborated with Director Keita and the local medical team in The Gambia, engaging in multiple preoperative discussions and simulation exercises to ensure the smooth progression of every aspect of the surgery.

- Advertisement -

Surgical procedure: Exquisite skills showcase China’s medical strength

On the day of the surgery, Vice Professor Chen Peng and Director Keita worked closely together to successfully complete the laparoscopic total hysterectomy. The entire surgical procedure lasted about two hours. Leveraging his extensive experience and superb skills, Vice Professor Chen Peng adeptly resolved various issues encountered during the surgery, ensuring its smooth progression. Post-surgery, the patient recovered well, reflecting the exceptional technical proficiency and selfless dedication of the Chinese medical team.

Post-surgical impact: Pioneering a new chapter in Gambian obstetrics and gynecology

- Advertisement -

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at EFSTH is one of the hospital’s crucial departments and the only one in The Gambia capable of conducting minimally invasive gynecological surgeries. The success of this surgery not only brings health benefits to the patient but also heralds a new chapter in the development of obstetrics and gynecology in The Gambia. Through this surgery, Gambian medical staff not only acquired proficiency in laparoscopic surgery techniques but also deepened their understanding and knowledge of obstetrics and gynecology surgeries, laying a solid foundation for the future conduct of similar surgeries.

Director Abdoulie Keita, as one of the first batch of doctors from the hospital to undergo training in China, is now capable of independently performing various minimally invasive gynecological surgeries, including ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, tubal patency tests, and hysteroscopic treatments. The successful completion of this laparoscopic total hysterectomy signifies a higher level of achievement for the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at EFSTH.

With the assistance of the Chinese government and under the execution of Shengjing Hospital affiliated with China Medical University, EFSTH has established a “Gynecological Laparoscopic Diagnosis and Treatment Center,” providing not only equipment support and personnel training but also opportunities for more local gynecologists to study laparoscopic techniques in China, promoting the construction and development of the obstetrics and gynecology discipline in the hospital.

The success of The Gambia’s first laparoscopic total hysterectomy further consolidates the friendly relations between China and The Gambia, showcasing the professional level and dedication of the Chinese medical team. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both parties, Sino-Gambian medical cooperation will inevitably embark on a new journey of brilliance.