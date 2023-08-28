CHINESE AMBASSADOR LIU JIN MEETS GAMBIA NORWAY CUP WINNING TEAM

By Olimatou Coker

Goodwill Ambassador of The Gambia for Sports Tijan Jaiteh accompanied by players and staff of The Gambia U-16 team which won the Norway Cup was received by the Chinese Ambassador H.E. Liu Jin at the Chinese Embassy Friday.

Tijan Jaiteh who is also the representative of the Norway Cup joined his players and the team to express gratitude for China’s support of youth and sports development of The Gambia, and stated that they will train hard, and look forward to visiting China for exchanges and training, and contributing to the China-Gambia friendship.?On his part, H.E. Ambassador Liu congratulated the team on their recent achievements in international competitions and encouraged them to actively participate in youth and sports exchanges and cooperation between China and The Gambia, and to promote friendship between the two countries.

During the visit, the team made an exhibition of their excellent football skills, watched highlights of the Chengdu World University Games, and practiced Ping-Pong and Jianzi.