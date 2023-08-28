GFF stages football stakeholders’ tournament

The football stakeholders’ tournament is a novelty programme organised by the Gambia Football Coaches Association which started at the Fifa Goal Project field in Yundum.

The opening match on Friday featured the Sports Journalists Association of the Gambia (SJAG) and the Gambia Football Referees Association (GFRA).

The two sides drew 2-2 in regulation time in this knock out tourney with goals from Alieu Secka and Pa Babou for the referees while Lamin Gibba and Furumus Correa scored for the journalists.

The match went to spot kicks to break the tie with SJAG winning 5-4 and in so doing bagged a ticket to the semi finals.

On Saturday, the National Scorpions fan club was due to take on Ministry of Sports who did not show up. This means that the Fans Club will meet SJAG in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as we went to press last night, the Coaches Association was playing against GFF Administrative staff while its medical unit plays the security unit. The winners from these matches meet in the second semifinals on Thursday.

A large contingent of football offcials incluing GFF President Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo, the chief financier of the tournament, were present.