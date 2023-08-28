Badamosi joins Assan at Saudi league

Gambia international Muhammed Badamosi has signed for Saudi Pro League One side Al-Hazem SC for the rest of the season from Cukaricki at the end of his loan spell.

The former Real De Banjul, FUS Rabat and KV Kortrijk forward is the latest Gambian to join the array of internationals after fellow countryman Assan Ceesay also inked a lucrative deal in the money spending football League.

Al Hazem SC are 17th on the Saudi Pro League One table.

GFF media