Commonwealth empowers educators in Gambia with artificial intelligence training

Educators convened for a four-day ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop at the University of The Gambia recently.

Organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat and delivered by Australia’s Queensland Cyber Infrastructure Foundation (QCIF), university educators were trained in Python Programming and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This program marked a pivotal advancement in building AI research capacity within the country and featured case studies of applied use in environmental management, infrastructure and transport.

Dr Radika Kumar, Adviser for Artificial Intelligence & Transformative Technology at the Commonwealth Secretariat, explained why the training was targeted to benefit young people. Dr Kumar added: “This program comes at a pivotal moment. There is an estimate that AI is estimated to add $15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030. It is therefore critical that young people in Commonwealth countries are not only empowered to use AI, but that they are also equipped with the skills to shape and benefit from it.”

“Starting with The Gambia as a pilot is a critical first step, and the Commonwealth Secretariat is committed to replicating this project in other regions, empowering and upskilling citizens across our member states.”

As The Gambia continues to strengthen its AI capabilities, this partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC) lays the groundwork for long-term growth and innovation, ensuring the nation is well-equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Abodulie Jammeh, said: “As lead for the Working Group on Research and Innovation for the CAIC this represents a critical milestone for The Gambia. We are deeply thankful to the Commonwealth for facilitating this program, which is instrumental in building our national capacity in AI and related technologies.

“This initiative not only empowers our educators but also ensures that our youth, who are at the forefront of AI development, are well-prepared for future workforce opportunities.”

A future talent pool of innovation

The workshop attendees were equipped with the necessary skills to teach AI to their students, with the goal of creating a pool of talent capable of driving local innovation and contributing to economic growth and societal progress in The Gambia and globally.

Dr Mbemba Hydara, Dean of the School of Information Technology and Communications at the University of The Gambia, also underscored the significance of the training for the university, saying:

“The ‘Train the Trainers’ program has been a transformative experience for our faculty. It has provided us with the tools to educate and inspire the next generation of Gambian innovators. This investment in human capital is crucial, enabling us to make meaningful contributions to AI research and innovation on a global scale.”

The CAIC was launched in 2023 and aims to deliver on the mandate set out by the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to equip people with the skills needed to fully benefit from digital innovation and opportunities in cyberspace. As the Commonwealth Year of Youth continues until CHOGM, there has been a strengthened focus on engaging young people under the age of 30, who make up 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s population.

Stela Solar, Director of Australia’s National AI Centre and the Lead for Research and Innovation for the Commonwealth AI Consortium, said:

“The completion of this program is a testament to the dedication and potential of the University of The Gambia’s educators. The training, delivered by QCIF, combined python programming, AI and ecological research expertise to support the ambition of sustainable development and innovation in The Gambia.”

“The Commonwealth AI Consortium remains committed to supporting the university in its journey towards becoming a leader in AI research, ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared across all communities, particularly among women and youth.”