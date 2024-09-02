Gambia’s teenage Qur’an learners voice solidarity with Gaza children

- Advertisement -

A group of teenage Quran learners in the Gambia held a rally in solidarity with the oppressed children of the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The rally was attended by Qur’an learners of Al-Zahra and Zia al-Quran centers, according to the office of Al-Mustafa International University in the African country.

The teenagers condemned the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime.

The gathering also included Quranic activities, including the recitation of Surah Yaseen of the Holy Quran.

Also, Sheikh Ali Angit, the director of the Zia al-Quran Center, delivered a speech in which he highlighted the lessons of the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS).

He underlined the need for learning the lessons, which include supporting the oppressed.

He added that all Muslims, especially teenagers and youths, should support the oppressed people of Palestine.

Gambia is a predominantly Muslim country with a Christian minority.

The people of the Gaza Strip have been facing a genocidal war waged by the Israeli regime since October 7, 2023, that has killed more than 40,400 people, mostly women and children.