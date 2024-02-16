Communication minister wins Digital Icon Award in Dubai

- Advertisement -

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, has been honoured with the distinguished “Icon Award” at the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) Round Table and Awards 2024 held in Dubai.

The accolade according to SWFI is in recognition of Minister Bah’s “immense contributions and leadership in the digital transformation” of The Gambia.

A press release from the ministry states: “The recognition by SWFI reflects the ministry’s substantial accomplishments throughout the year and its pivotal role in driving digital transformation within the country. The Icon Award is a part of SWFI’s commitment to acknowledging individuals whose exceptional efforts have significantly impacted their respective fields.”

Minister Bah expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the collective efforts of his ministry in advancing the digital agenda.

“The award serves as both an affirmation of past accomplishments and a motivation for continued dedication to driving digital excellence in The Gambia,” he said.