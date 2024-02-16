President invited to inaugurate road named after Jawara in Botswana

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The beginning of the revival of once close relations between The Gambia and Botswana started Tuesday when President Adama Barrow got invited to attend the inauguration of a road in Gaborone named after former president Sir Dawda Jawara.

The road, located in the centre of the Botswana capital was visited by Gambian ambassador to South Africa and the SADC bloc, Fatoumata Jahumpa-Ceesay who is in Botswana to present her letter of credence.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador, accompanied by Counsellor Ousman Jatta was received by President Mokgweetsi Masisi who affectionately warmed up to the suggestion for Barrow to visit Botswana and inaugurate the road.

Speaking from Gaborone yesterday, Ambassador Jahumpa said: “I recall that this relation was based on the common values of strict observance of human rights, democracy and the rule of law for which both countries were very well known and respected. I also recall the time Gambian students used to attend the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland (UBLS). I told the president that I will draw inspiration from such arrangements to explore potential areas in which Botswana and The Gambia could cooperate.

“I made requests for vaccines for animals given that Botswana has a long history of quality veterinary service, a great passion of President Jawara. We will also explore cooperation in tourism which Botswana is popular for,” Ambassador Jahumpa said.