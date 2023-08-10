Company institutes D5M suit against Gambia National Army

By Bruce Asemota

One Sarjo Saine, trading as Kono Construction Company Limited, has instituted a civil suit against the Gambia National Army and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice at the High Court in Banjul.

Sarjo Saine is seeking the sum of five million, seven hundred and thirteen thousand and twenty-five dalasi, being money he claimed is owed to him by the army for emptying cesspit pools from various army barracks in The Gambia.

During the sitting, the court observed that the army’s representatives were absent in court but confirmed that they have been served with processes.

The court then commenced hearing with the plaintiff, Sarjo Saine mounting the witness box and adopting his affidavit of statement of claim.

The case was adjourned to 30th November, for cross-examination by the defence.