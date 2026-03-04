Condemning US-Israeli aggression against Iran

- Advertisement -

The greatest threat to global peace is not Iran. It is the two nations who are bombing it. With military strikes launched by the United States and Israel, the world has entered yet another dangerous escalation that risks a broader conflagration in the Middle East and beyond. These attacks are not acts of self-defence; they are a blatant demonstration of imperial muscle flexed with catastrophic disregard for human life.

Canada, Britain and Europe’s complicity with US and Israeli brutality must be accounted for. EU governments that applaud these attacks, supply arms, or provide political cover are deeply implicated in the violence. The silence or lukewarm condemnation from African countries is disgraceful (see articles ‘Africa Picks Sides… Page 7; ‘Africa’s Silence Is Complicity – 3rd March, Page 13) Empty condemnations and lukewarm statements of concern are not enough. Silence by world leaders amounts to consent, and consent enables further bloodshed. That is why the statements by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of Senegal and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa are spot on!

Now is the time to rise up for peace and justice. The world must stand in solidarity with Iran. We must demand an immediate end to these assaults, a halt to the logic of war, and a genuine commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

The strikes on Iran, which are reportedly aimed at regime change through the decapitation of the political elite of the country – including attacks on military compounds and ministries – constitute a grave violation of international law and are reminiscent of the US’ disastrous war two decades ago in Iraq.

For the second year in a row, the US and Israel have attacked Iran during negotiation processes on nuclear limitations, raising questions and doubts over Washington’s true intentions in negotiations and diplomacy. We state clearly: negotiations are the only way to truly reduce regional tensions and find peaceful resolutions to longstanding conflicts. Military actions will only exacerbate the situation and risk throwing the wider region into deeper chaos, destruction, and devastation. They will not bring about the stated goals of the US and Israel and risk encouraging nuclear weapon development in Iran, adding to the risks already posed by Israeli nuclear weapons. Therefore, we implore an immediate ceasefire from all parties and a return to diplomatic discussions.

We remain deeply concerned with civilians in Iran, Israel and the greater region who suffer the most during this war. War and destruction will not pave the path to a brighter future for the region or improved relations between nations and peoples – only diplomacy, dialogue, and common security can do so. Therefore the peace-loving people around the world should take to the street against the aggression of the US and Israel so that world leaders would wake up from their stupor and intervene to stop this idiotic war.