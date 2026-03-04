Open letter to Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of Senegal

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Dear Prime Minister Sonko,

As a long-time observer of Senegalese politics, I’ve often found myself at odds with your policy positions and philosophical underpinnings. However, witnessing the complexities of your political ordeal, I felt compelled to share my thoughts on a critical aspect: your eligibility to contest the 2029 presidential election. My past articles, some critical, have followed your journey; this letter aims to contribute constructively to the discourse.

This letter is necessitated by your recent television address to Pastef militants on 1st March, 2026, where you expressed concerns and frustrations, notably hinting at dissatisfaction with President Faye. This subtle yet telling remark suggests underlying tensions within the coalition, potentially signalling a brewing rift. As an external observer, I sense an opportunity for strategic recalibration, and offer this input in the spirit of solidarity with Senegal’s democratic journey.

All indications suggest that you intend to contest the 2029 presidential election, and I note that you are currently refiling your case with the Supreme Court, seeking judicial resolution on your eligibility. Your recent statements imply that Pastef, holding a majority in the National Assembly, may withdraw from the government and distance itself from President Faye, underscoring the reality of the rift and its potential consequences for Senegal’s political landscape. This development, following a period of promise and struggle for the new regime, is regrettable.

While this demonstrates your commitment to exploring all avenues, I respectfully caution that a confrontational approach may precipitate acrimony and chaos. In light of this, I suggest an alternative: leveraging Pastef’s strong majority in the National Assembly to address the eligibility issue legislatively. Amending or repealing the relevant law (likely Article 29 or Decree 2021-228) would align with the democratic mandate and the will of the Senegalese people, allowing you to pursue your ambitions through a more pragmatic and peaceful route. I urge you to proceed with your lawyers and political advisers to approach deputies at the National Assembly and take up this issue expeditiously without delay! While you’re still Prime Minister, this can be done without much hustle; as the saying goes, ‘make hay while the sun shines’.

This approach could also underscore your commitment to democratic principles and representation. I’d be happy to discuss this further or provide any assistance.

Musa Bassadi Jawara

The Gambia