Safeguard the moral, cultural, and spiritual integrity of our country

Dear Editor,

I am respectfully calling upon the government and leaders of our nation to remain vigilant in safeguarding the moral, cultural, and spiritual integrity of our country.

As the Mandinka axiom wisely states: “If a vulture stands on the chest of your companion, you should conclude that it is already on your chest too.”

This proverb teaches that when your companions start dying in their numbers, you should understand that your own time is approaching. In other words, when danger confronts those around us, we must recognise that we ourselves are not immune. What affects our neighbours today may, in time, affect us as well.

In this regard, we hear reports of the growing prevalence of same-sex marriage in Senegal, a neighbouring country with which The Gambia shares borders as well as deep historical and cultural ties. Given this closeness, it would be unwise to assume that such developments cannot influence our own society.

Many citizens believe that such practices are contrary to our cultural traditions, our religious values, and the moral principles upon which our society has long been founded. It is an act that even lower animals that cannot think or reason do not indulge in. It is therefore sad to see humans indulging in such a vile.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the social and public health consequences associated with irresponsible sexual behaviour. These concerns are heightened by the perception that some of the most influential and affluent members of society are involved in promoting lifestyles that are morally unacceptable. Such trends, if left unaddressed, could undermine social cohesion and the moral foundations of the nation.

In light of these developments, I respectfully urge the government to thoroughly scrutinise emerging social trends and to take decisive action to protect the values and stability of our society. This should include the formulation and enforcement of clear legislation prohibiting practices deemed incompatible with our national, cultural, and religious principles.

Such legislation should provide for stringent penalties for violations, including the most severe punishments such as public execution of culprits, in order to serve as a strong deterrent. Furthermore, individuals or groups found promoting or advocating such practices should be subject to appropriate legal sanctions. Those who wish to engage in lifestyles fundamentally at odds with the values of our society should not impose them upon the nation.

It is my sincere hope that the Government will act with wisdom, firmness, and foresight to preserve the moral order, and future of our country.

Alhagie Morro Sillah

Karang Taa La Morro