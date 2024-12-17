Congratulations to Isatou Keita

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The EF Small Centre hereby congratulates Isatou Keita for winning the presidency of the Gambia Press Union today. Isatou will become the second woman in the history of this glorious union to ever serve as president. We welcome this as a significant development of not only GPU but also a strong indication of the growing involvement and strength of women in media work. Indeed Isatou has been recognised for her hard work, dedication and commitment to the freedom of the media and freedom of expression in the Gambia. EF Small Centre wishes to express its willingness to continue to partner with the GPU under her leadership in the furtherance and strengthening of media development, freedom and inclusion.

In the same vein, we wish to warmly congratulate the outgoing president Muhammed MS Bah for giving his best to the GPU and the media community! He has served to the best of his ability within the limitations of his time and circumstances. His commitment and dedication were unwavering and unquestionable. EF Small Centre wishes to further celebrate him for his decision to not seek re-election but to step down.

By so doing, Muhammed has indeed set a high bar for leadership worthy of commendation and emulation. We hope that our political leaders at national and local levels including the political parties and CSOs could learn from his example. A wise and good leader does not equate his lifespan with his tenure. But a good leader realizes that the best decision is to serve for a reasonably limited time and then step aside to give not only chance to others but also set an important precedent and an invaluable lesson for the organization, or party or society. For a leader to step aside on his own gives an immense opportunity for an organisation or society to renew, re-position and therefore strengthen itself!

As an organisation named after Edward Francis Small who was a strong journalist, we find close affinity with the media and journalists. We will continue to stand with the GPU and the media community to ensure that the legal and political space in The Gambia remain open, safe and empowering for their work. We thank Muhammed for his service and wish Isatou the best in her leadership. Forward with press freedom and media development.

Madi Jobarteh

EFSCRJ (EF Small Centr)

Remembering Deyda Hydara

Dear Editor,

Deyda Hydara was an investigative journalist who co-founded The Point newspaper in 1991. On 16 December 2004, he was shot dead by the Junglers on the orders of Yahya Jammeh. Today marks 20 years and his killers are still not held to account. During the TRRC hearings the killers have narrated how they carried out the gruesome attack on him. On that day, December 16 was a hugely significant and symbolic day as it marked the 13th anniversary of the founding on the newspaper as well as the birthday of his beloved wife, Maria. Deyda had dedicated his life to exposing corruption and abuse of power when he co-founded The Point with his long time friends Pap Saine and Baboucarr Gaye. They envisioned a Gambia where democracy and good governance would thrive. Starting in 1991, Deyda and Pap wanted a country where the government respects the rule of law, protects human rights and manages public resources and affairs in a transparent and accountable manner. Three years after founding the newspaper, the country experienced a military coup. Within ten years, the so-called soldiers with a difference now turned into pseudo-civilian regime as the APRC and led by Yahya Jammeh ordered his killing. Yahya Jammeh killed Deyda because his regime was being exposed by Deyda for its tyranny, incompetence, corruption and destruction of the Gambia.

EF Small Centre, which is named after another veteran journalist of national repute, hereby celebrates Deyda Hydara for upholding the values, standards and objectives of journalism in defense of the Republic and her citizens. On this day, we also wish Auntie Maria a happy birthday and wishing her long and healthy life in more freedom and happiness.

We wish to also congratulate The Point on its 33rd anniversary today. We wish them many more years to celebrate. We offer our cooperation and support to The Point newspaper for its continued existence as an indispensable pillar of transparency and accountability. The Point newspaper is a national asset. To Deyda, we pray you continue to rest in perfect peace. We assure you that EFSCRJ shall continue the work that Edward Francis Small began which Deyda picked up and we shall continue to fight for transparency and accountability for a democratic republic. Long live Deyda Hydara! Long live The Point.

Madi Jobarteh

EFSCRJ (EF Small Centr)