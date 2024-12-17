Jaiteh foundation presents D200K to Banjul Nawettan

- Advertisement -

In fulfillment of its pledge to sponsor the Banjul Nawettan 2024, the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation on 1 December presented D200K to the Banjul Sports Committee. The presentation took place at the KG5 mini stadium during the league final between Jamsen and Athletico Madrid. Jamsen were eventually crowned champions after a disputed penalty decision gave them a 1-0 victory.

According to foundation’s CEO Tijan Jaiteh, the money is provided as cash prizes for the winner, runner up, third place and fourth place finishers of the Nawettan league. “We are delighted to have supported the Banjul Nawettan as part of our mandate to promote and develop Gambian sports,” said Jaiteh, a former Gambia international and sports ambassador.