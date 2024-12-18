DLEAG register 20 new cases within a week

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have registered 20 new cases within one week.

Updating The Standard on their weekly activities, DLEAG spokesman Ousman Saidybah said from 6th to 12th December they registered 20 cases and the suspects were taken into custody on drug possession and related charges. Nineteen of them are males. The sole female was arrested at Secret Night Club in the company of a Gambian man possessing 17 pills of the party drug, ecstasy.

Of the 20 arrested, he said nineteen are Gambians, and one a Senegalese.

On the total quantities of drugs seized, Spokesman Saidybah stated: “The cumulative total quantities of drugs seized from the suspects for the reporting period amounts to 86 bundles, 73 parcels, 293 wraps of Cannabis sativa, 56 pieces of hashish, 39 wraps of kush and 54 pills of ecstasy.

He said his agency filed 11 new drug possession related cases at various courts across the country and secured convictions in eight cases. A case was determined at Kanifing Magistrates’ Court, three at Bundung and four at Brikama.

According to Saidybah, their activities have not been limited to only interdiction and legal processes. He indicated that they have also been proactively engaged in preventive drug demand reduction programmes and activities and organised weekly radio talk shows.

He called for active public support and collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs.