UN agencies commemorates human rights day

By Arret Jatta

United Nations agencies in The Gambia on Monday commemorated Human Rights Day at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre with “Our Rights, Our Future. Right Now” as this year’s theme.

10th December marked the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948 and its celebrated globally as International Human Rights Day.

Karl Fredrick Paul, the UN resident coordinator remarked that this year’s theme resonates deeply with their collective commitment to uphold and protect the rights of all individuals, particularly the rights of children.

“We also reflect on the fundamental rights that belong to every individual and recognise the vital role of young people in shaping a future that is grounded in equality, justice and dignity for all. It is important that I remind you that if you have rights, you also have obligations; obligations as citizens, obligations as members of your communities, but also obligations as members of your families,” he added.

Lamin Jawo, the Speaker of the Youth Parliament of The Gambia also commented: “On Human Rights Day, we remember the importance of our rights. Our right to education, our right to health, our right to a safe environment, and our right to a voice in the decision-making process. These rights are fundamental, not just to our well-being, but for our ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of our nation.”

Haddijatou Jobe, a student of Nusrat Senior Secondary School and head of advocacy of the Human Rights Club at Nusrat said, the day means a lot to her as she believes it is another forum for them to put their voices out as youths and be included in human rights activities.

The opening was followed by a musical performance from the human rights choir and an interface between students who attended the event and relevant stakeholders.