21 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
News

Consul Jawara urges Gambians to be tolerant

170
haggi jawara
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay & Olimatou Coker

The Gambia’s honorary Consul in Angola, Haggi Jawara has urged Gambians to continue to live in peace and resist any division caused by politics.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Jawara, widely respected by successive Angolan governments, said The Gambia has a unique place in Africa as one of the most tolerant nations. “We should continue that way and never allow politics to divide us. There can only be one leader at a time and when election comes, we just support the political party of our choice and respect the choice of others,” he advised. He said Gambians should be proud of their nationality rather than their tribes, which he said are just languages we speak at home “but internationally our identity is Gambian”.

On the state of migrants in Angola

Jawara expressed delight that since the new president came to power, most of the 300 illegal African migrants in detention have been released and “we will continue to fight for the release of more.”

 Mr Jawara said generally, the condition of migrants in Angola has improved a lot with little or no harassments in the streets.

”Even where a migrant gets into trouble, I and my fellow senior diplomats there are notified and we give all kind of help to those in trouble with the law”, he said.

However, Mr Jawara said youth’s must not risk everything including their lives to embark on dangerous adventures because there is nothing in Europe other than slavery and cold.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNAMs condemn Sanyang violence, call for swift investigations
Next articleJustice Minister warns enforcing anti-skin bleaching law will cause chaos
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

MAI BLAMES GOV’T INACTION FOR SANYANG INCIDENT

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent riot in Sanyang which led to heightened tension and destruction of private and public facilities, after...
Read more
News

5 new Covid-19 deaths, 66 cases reported

By Aisha Tamba The Gambia yesterday reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number since March 2020 to 158. The highest death toll...
Read more
News

Justice Minister warns enforcing anti-skin bleaching law will cause chaos

By Omar Bah The Minister of Justice has told lawmakers that prosecuting offenders of skin bleaching will cause chaos in the country.  Dawda Jallow was tabling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

nyassi

Brikama UTD is back -Coach Nyassi

By Momodou Lamin Drammeh The head coach of Brikama United, Modou Lamin Nyassi has said that his side is back to shape and ready to...
code of arm gambia

Mother Gambia

Picture 1 4

May the tree of China-Gambia friendship be ever green

untitt 6

Mourning Niamina Dankunku’s greatness-Chief Alhagie Sulayman Keita, a true hero

Letter2Editor

Letters: History repeats itself as complacency sets in, again

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions