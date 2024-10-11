Contractor shocked over death of 7 workers

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Less than a day after the tragic death of seven workers electrocuted while at a site in Kerr Gallo, the contractor working on that specific work KEI Industries Ltd of India, has issued a statement on the matter.

According to the company, the seven deceased workers were working for a subcontractor, BB Electricals Gambia, on behalf of KEI when the unfortunate incident occurred between 4 to 5 PM on Wednesday.

The company pledged its fullest corporation with the relevant authorities to find out the cause of the accident.

The full statement reads:

“With great sadness and heavy heart, we would like to share the loss of precious lives of persons working for BB Electricals, Gambia on behalf of KEI Industries Ltd. at a site in Kerr Galo village. We also feel the pain of lives lost and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family members, colleagues and loved ones of deceased persons.

We are extremely shocked with this tragic incident and in touch with concerned authorities and extending our fullest support and cooperation to find out causes of this unfortunate incident.

In these painful times, we are standing firmly with the affected families and would take all necessary measures to mitigate their pain during this extremely difficult time”.

Meanwhile the seven deceased persons have been identified as follows: