Counsellor Fabou Sanneh has not resigned

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambian counsellor in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Fabou Sanneh, has not resigned, The Standard can authoritatively report.

In the last few days, social media was filled with reports that Sanneh had quit his job. This followed unconfirmed reports of a difficult relations between him and Lie Conteh, the counsul general.

However, contacted on the phone from his base in Saudi Arabia, Fabou Sanneh told The Standard.

”I have not resigned. I am still in my job, in fact if anything I am busy at work dealing with important official matters such as the visit of high-ranking officials from home. The First Lady of the Republic is here as well as the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service and PS Yabou of MoFA. Any report that I have resigned is false. That is all I have to say”.