CA expresses concern over bill seeking to repeal Anti-FGM law

- Advertisement -

Press release

Citizens’ Alliance (CA) expresses grave concern over the introduced bill at the National Assembly by Almameh Gibba of Foni Kansala with the intention to repeal the Women’s (Amendment) Act 2015. While CA observes that the matter related to FGM is a very serious issue in The Gambia, the party fully supports the protection of the fundamental human rights of individuals, especially the girl child. FGM is causing more harm than good in society and there have been numerous scientific claims that advised against this harmful practice.

CA recognises that culture and traditions makes us unique as Gambians, but such cultures and transitions must not be practiced at the expense of innocent girls. Given the sensitive nature of the issue at hand, CA urges the National Assembly Members to be guided by their moral conscience in upholding human rights and International Law. FGM has no place in the 21st Century!