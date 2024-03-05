Gambian real estate entrepreneur wins top producer award in US

- Advertisement -

Alex Alhassan Darboe, a Gambia- American real estate businessman has been awarded as a multimillion dollar producing real estate businessman, from the LPT Realty brokerage in Tennessee.

Commending the top award winners, Mark Moussa of LPT Realty said: “We’re brimming with pride to announce that our Greater Knoxville, Tennessee Agents have risen above the challenges of 2023 with exceptional grace and tenacity. In an industry that has tested us like never before, Darboe’s unwavering commitment to excellence has not only set him apart but also laid a strong foundation for success.”

Moussa added that the astounding work ethic, client devotion, and sheer determination have been responsible for the triumphs of the winners which is a reflection of what LPT Realty stands for – resilience, determination and excellence.

Reacting to the award, Alex Darboe from Gunjur, said:” I am grateful for this award and want to thank everyone who has been supporting me and my business. My goal is staying humble and committed to growth as we continue to serve more people with their real estate needs”.