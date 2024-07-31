Court acquitted, discharged 33 Bakau youths

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Isatou Sallah Mbai of the Kanifing court yesterday acquitted and discharged 33 Bakau youths accused of vandalising the Bakau police station following the abduction and alleged killing of a Bakau taxi driver Omar Sonko in 2022.

During yesterday’s sitting, police prosecutor Inspector Jallow told the court that the prosecution is applying to withdraw the case against all the accused persons.

In response to the prosecution’s application, the lawyer for the accused persons expressed her appreciation in the prosecution’s withdrawal of the case against her clients.

Lawyer Camara further thanked the court for the time and advised her clients to keep the peace as they are young and have a future ahead of them.

The trial magistrate granted the prosecution’s application to have the case withdrawn and acquitted and discharged all the accused persons.

The magistrate advised them to keep the peace and avoid offending the law.

After their acquittal and discharge, the first accused person Dudu Kassa Jatta told The Standard: “I know that we will be free, because I believe that Allah is one and he is always on the side of good.”