Court admits crime scene report in PIU shooting case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the high court yesterday admitted into evidence the crime scene report in the trial of Ousainou Bojang accused of killing three PIU officers on 12 September last year.

The 19-page report was admitted at the request of defense lawyer Lamin J.Darbo.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, according to Francis Jatta, a police forensic expert who testified as the 8th prosecution witness, there was a sketch plan of the crime scene after the crime scene was reconstructed and preserved for further investigations after the shooting incident.

The witness disclosed that three empty cases and one live round bullets were recovered from the crime scene which were sent to the Defence Headquarters for ballistic test.

He further disclosed that the murder weapon, the pistol was found in pieces on 22 September with the main cover detached from the main body.

- Advertisement -

The policeman further said he visited the scene with a team of forensic experts and met some senior police officers like Commissioner Pateh Jallow and Assistant Commissioner Pateh Bah there.

He revealed that during investigation, some items were recovered from the Brufut residence of the accused Ousainou Bojang.

The witness was asked if the team had got a finger print on the said pistol and he replied in the negative, explaining that heavy rains in the days after the incident would have washed away any finger prints.

The trial continues on 27.