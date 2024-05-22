Gao Ao—Transnational legacy of traditional Chinese acupuncture

- Advertisement -

Traditional Chinese acupuncture is an ancient medical treatment method, tracing back to ancient China. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the health of the human body is determined by the flow and balance of “Qi.” Qi is the fundamental force of life activities, circulating through the meridian system within the body. Acupuncture helps restore the body’s self-balance and healing ability by adjusting the flow of Qi along these meridians. It is one of the key treatment methods in TCM, aiming to adjust the body’s Qi and internal organ functions by stimulating specific body points, thus preventing and treating diseases. Acupuncture treatments primarily involve the use of fine needles, sometimes combined with electrical stimulation or moxibustion to enhance effects.

Gao Ao, a member of the sixth China Medical Team to The Gambia and a senior physician at the Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has a profound background in acupuncture with twenty years of clinical experience. His participation in the medical team stems from a deep love for human health and a sense of responsibility towards medical aid.

During his medical assistance in The Gambia, Gao Ao not only provided professional acupuncture treatments that helped patients alleviate pain and improve health conditions, but he also collaborated with local medical staff to overcome challenges such as scarce resources, language barriers, and cultural differences. Additionally, he used his rest time to offer acupuncture treatments to personnel at the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia, Chinese expatriates, other foreign workers, and local residents, thereby spreading Chinese culture. Upon request from the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia, he also administered TCM treatments to officials from the Gambian Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gao Ao respects local cultures and customs, making efforts to communicate in the local language and participate in local celebrations and events, sharing his experiences and culture. These interactions have helped him better understand Gambian culture and lifestyle, deepening his appreciation for the importance of cross-cultural communication and teamwork.

This aid experience has profoundly impacted Gao Ao, enhancing his medical skills and deepening his understanding and passion for humanitarian work. In the future, he hopes to continue participating in medical aid, providing professional medical services to more people in need, and sharing his experiences to promote the spread and development of TCM culture.

As a medical professional, Gao Ao takes pride in participating in international medical aid and is committed to continuing his efforts to contribute to human health.