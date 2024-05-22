Gambia observes World Metrology Day

- Advertisement -

By Mariatou Ngum

The Gambia has joined countries around the world to commemorate “World Metrology Day” with the theme: “we measure today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

The day was chosen in recognition of the signing of the Metre Convention on 20 May 1875 in Paris, France. It marked the beginning of formal international collaboration in metrology with the Convention setting the framework for global collaboration in metrology and in its industrial, commercial and societal applications. In metrology, the science of measurement, plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

World Metrology Day has since become an established annual event during which the Metrology community of the world celebrates the impact of measurement on our daily lives, no part of which is untouched by this essential, but largely hidden, aspect of modern society. Each year, the leading international institutions in metrology come up with a theme on which the metrology community has to reflect on, in commemorating the day.

In a statement read by the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, highlighted that Metrology provides the foundation for data-driven decision-making and policy development in sustainability by ensuring accurate measurements across various aspects of sustainability. He said it helps organisations, governments and individuals make informed choices that contribute to a more sustainable future. “In other words, progress in meeting the SDG Goals is displayed and communicated through measured values and comparisons are also better appreciated and understood when shown in numbers,” he stated.

He remarked that his Ministry has always been concerned about the need to address pertinent challenges related to their national measurement system. “To this end, and in line with the Government’s drive to streamline and create better efficiency of our institutions,” he disclosed, adding that the government has decided to amalgamate the Weights and Measures Department as the Department of Legal Metrology within The Gambia Standards Bureau.

Minister Joof added that the updated Legal Metrology Bill 2024, which contains the relevant Institutional arrangement, has been tabled at the National Assembly. “I am optimistic that the Bill will be passed during the upcoming session of the Assembly this year,” he said.

As in previous years, he added. The Gambia Standards Bureau and the Weights and Measures Bureau would jointly conduct a series of sensitisation and capacity-building activities in commemoration of the day. According to him, measurement in one way or another is a prerequisite in every business transaction or economic activity from small to largescale, which translates to the fact that everyone has a stake in this world event.

He implored every stakeholder and consumer to be part of their series of activities from today onwards so that together, they build and grow their measurement system nationally.