Health ministry commences mass drug administration campaign

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Health through the Epidemiology and Disease Control unit in collaboration with the World Health Organisation has briefed the press on mass drug administration campaigns to combat schistosomiasis across the nation.

The campaign commenced on the 17th and will end on the 26th May, 2024. The mass drug administration campaign is across 27 districts, targeting pre-school children aged 2-4 years, 11 months , school aged children 5-14 years and adults at risk.

- Advertisement -

This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to eliminate schistosomiasis as a public health problem in line with Global NTD roadmap 2021-2030.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the director of health services, the coordinator at EDC, Amadou Wurry Jallow disclosed that the mass drug administration campaign aims to treat 600,000 individuals.

Mr Jallow said schistosomiasis, a debilitating parasitic disease, continues to pose a severe threat to the health and productivity of the people, particularly children and those involved in occupations with high exposure to infected water.

- Advertisement -

Jallow added that the MDA campaign will be conducted through a well-coordinated effort involving their dedicated healthcare workers, traditional leaders and community volunteers.

Jallow urged all parents, guardians and community members to fully support this initiative by ensuring that all eligible individuals receive the treatment.

“Our healthcare teams are fully prepared to administer the medication safely and efficiently, ensuring that each recipient understands the importance and benefits of the treatment,” he concluded.