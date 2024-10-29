Court expects principal witness Abdoulaye Thiam to testify on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The civil case between Senegalese business tycoon, Aboulaye Thiam and Gambian socialite Aisha Fatty, was on Thursday adjourned to 30 October, when Mr Thiam himself, the plaintiff and principal witness is expected to testify.

His appearance will make it a total of eight witnesses in his support.

- Advertisement -

However, his lawyer Lamin Ceesay, informed the court that Mr Thaim is not in The Gambia and the possibility of getting him in the court on Wednesday is slim. But the judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, insisted that even if Mr Thiam is in New Zealand, which could take 72 hours to travel to The Gambia, he should come.

Mr Thiam wants his monies and materials he claimed he gave to Aisha who promised to marry him but failed to do so.

The case before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh last heard from Fama Taal Gaye, who testified that she knows the defendant, Aisha Fatty.

- Advertisement -

The witness announced she had adopted her affidavit of witness statement on which she was crossed examined by Lawyer Lamin S Camara, representing Aisha Fatty.

Responding, the witness told the court that in Paragraph 10 of her witness statement she indicated that Aisha Fatty told her that she owns all the gold but maintained that one of the gold chains was accompanied with a receipt in the name of Abdoulaye Thiam.

The witness further said that it was the receipt that was used to calculate the exchange rate from CFA to Gambian dalasi.

At this juncture, the witness was asked to take a look at her statement to see if there was anywhere where it was stated that the gold she saw with Aisha Fatty came from Abdoulaye Thiam, and she replied in the negative.

At this juncture, the matter was adjourned to Wednesday 30 October for the plaintiff, Abdoulaye Thiam to testify as principal witness.