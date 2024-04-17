Court jails 3 for attempting to smuggle 55 Gambians, others to Europe

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Anna O Mendy of the Brikama court has yesterday convicted and sentenced three Senegalses for attempting to smuggle migrants to the Canary Island in Spain.

Ousman Faye, Pape Birame Dioup and Magueye Kamara were found guilty of offences and revocation of passes and permits.

- Advertisement -

According to police, having been issued permits to stay in The Gambia, the trio attempted to smuggle dozens from Kartong through backway in March this year.

When the charge was read to them, they all pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Njie said GID officers raided the migrant hideout after a tip-off.

- Advertisement -

“They are 55 different nationals, including Gambians, Senegalese and three Bangladeshi. During the investigations, they all complied and they confessed that they were embarking on a back-way to the Canary Island in Spain,” he added.

All three, who were not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for mercy.

In passing her sentence, the trial magistrate said since they did not waste the court’s time, she will temper justice with mercy. She handed them a mandatory one-year jail term. She also fined each of them D2,000 in default to serve another year prison.