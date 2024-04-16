GACH donates D150K toTujereng Sports Committee

- Advertisement -

The GACH Global Group Tuesday donated D150,000 to the Tujereng Sports Committee earmarked for the community’s nawettaan football championship named after CEO Abubakary Jawara.

The money was presented by Amadou Manneh, manager of the site where the company currently mines sand.

Manneh said his company is unwaveringly committed to development initiatives of the village where it operates.

“My boss has sponsored football championships in all the six communities along the Kombo Coastal area and will continue to support youth initiatives in the area,” Manneh said.

Cherno Njie, chairman of the Tujereng Village Development Committee, expressed gratitude to GACH for being the first mining company to give back to the community in a huge way. He said the generosity displayed by Dr. Abubakary Jawara and the GACH not only enriches the lives of Tujereng residents but also serves as a beacon of hope for future endeavor.