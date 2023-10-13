Court orders DPP to file indictment in alleged police killer’s case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has yesterday ordered the Director of Public Prosecution to file a bill of indictment in the criminal case involving the State against Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang on or before the 20 October.

Justice Jaiteh made this pronouncement when the matter came up.

The court observed that since the matter was transferred from the magistrate’s court, there was no formal indictment before the court.

The DPP, A.M.Yusuf, informed the court that the state law office received the case file only few days ago, and craved the indulgence of the court to allow him to study it before he can file a formal information before the court.

Lawyer Lamin K.Mboge, who represented Amie Bojang, expressed concern that the state has delayed in the filing of information before the court which is a gross violation of the accused person’s fundamental human rights.

Lawyer Mboge informed the court that he has filed summons seeking for bail on behalf of Amie Bojang and the processes have been served on the state.

The trial judge disclosed that since the state is committed to filing the information before the 19 October, the adjournment sought by the state was granted and he directed the state to file the bill of indictment on or before the 20th October before adjourning the matter to the 24th October for the accused persons to take their plea.

It could be recalled that the 1st accused, Ousainou Bojang is charged with two counts of murder and a single count of prohibition to acts of terrorism while Amie Bojang, believed to be his sister, is charged with a single count of accessory to murder.