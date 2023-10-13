Alhagie Bora drags IGP, Attorney General to court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Alhagie Bora Sisawo, a famous comedian, has filed a civil suit against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice before the High Court in Banjul seeking for a declaration that his detention was unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights enshrined in the 1997 Constitution.

Alhagie Bora is also seeking for an order of the court to be released from custody upon entering into recognizance with or without sureties for his appearance before any court of law where any charge (s) preferred against him.

An affidavit sworn to by a family member of Alhagie Bora, disclosed that he was first arrested on the 13 August, 2023 at the Kairaba police station, where he was kept until on 15 August and was reporting periodically on bail from the 16 August.

The affidavit further disclosed that on 3 October, 2023, Alhagie Bora was called by the IGP to report the following day, 4th October and his bail was revoked and was held in detention incommunicado depriving him from gaining access to his family members.

The affidavit disclosed that Alhagie Bora, despite being detained in different detention centres, has never been charged before any court of law, hence, he is now seeking a court declaration that his continuous detention is unconstitutional and breach of his fundamental rights.

A few days ago, Bora was released after a week in detention.