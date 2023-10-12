Gambia at Afcon draw

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation has said it will be represented at the tomorrow’s Afcon 2023 draw by the Coach Tom Saintfiet and Team Manager Ousman Drammeh.

“However the GFF president, Lamin Kaba Bajo, who is currently on an Ecowas election monitoring duty in Liberia will also drop by for a day to attend the draw,” Football House said.

In addition, the GFF said the honorary consul of the of Ivory Coast in The Gambia Papa Yusupha Njie, the CEO of Unique Solutions who is already in Abidjan for the draw, has taken an initiative to provide a cameraman and a journalist to conduct the interviews and live broadcast of the draw.

In this regard, the GFF media is pleased to announce that it will be bringing reactions of the Gambian delegation in Abidjan. The team will be interviewed before the draw as well as the post-draw reactions, which will be shared on our various social media channels as well as all the media houses in The Gambia for onward transmission to the public. There are also plans to broadcast the draw live on the GFF Facebook page.