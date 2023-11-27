Court orders GCCA DG to appear for alleged contempt

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has ordered the director general of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority to appear before the court to show cause why he should not be committed to Mile 2 Central Prisons for alleged contempt of court.

Justice Jaiteh made this pronouncement during the court sitting in the civil matter involving Mid Africa Aviation Company and Fadul Mohamed Khadir against GASM ELHALIG Baniker, Saad Babiker Ahmed, Naana Aviation Company Ltd, GSH Trade, Tarco Aviation Company Ltd and the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority.

- Advertisement -

The trial judge informed the court that the motion of notice for the GCCA director general to show cause was filed since on the 17 May, 2021.

Justice Jaiteh stated that it is long overdue for the GCCA DG to show cause proceedings to commence.

He further stated that the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority is given 14 days to file its brief of argument and should ensure that the plaintiffs’ counsel received the said briefs.

- Advertisement -

The trial Judge pointed out that the director general shall be present in court on the 15th February, 2024 at 11.00am for a ruling on the contempt proceedings.

It could be recalled that the said suit revolves around some fleet of aircraft which is a matter of litigation.