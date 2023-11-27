Environmentalist warns Banjul at ‘high threat’ from sea rise

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The head of communications and environmental education at the National Environment Agency, Alkinky Sanyang, has repeated warnings by environmentalists and activists that Banjul faces an existential threat from sea level rise as a result of climate change impacts.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder forum marking the start of the Banjul Week of Action on climate justice and “keep your promise campaign” road to Cop28 Dubai, the NEA official said unsustainable utilisation of our natural resources, selfish economic and social activities and attitude problems are significant contributors to The Gambia’s climate change woes.

“We are bent on destroying the planet to an extent that our whole existence is now questionable. There has been a lot of noise from many quarters that a 1-metre sea level rise will mean our capital city [Banjul] will be doomed. [Imagine] what will happen with a 2-metre rise and there is no indication that the glaciers that are melting at the North and South poles will stop because of the temperatures. The increased heat being caused by human activities through our cars, our factories, our industries, and our improved lifestyles is causing more mayhem to the environment than good,” he said.

Mr Sanyang further stated the country has and is still losing trees to selfish economic or social activities. “In the 1980s we had lots of trees here on Kairaba Avenue and Old Jeshwang areas but all were cleared and if you go to our forests, our communal lifestyle has changed, and the unsustainable utilisation of our natural resources has caused us a lot. Travel from here to Jarra Soma and Basse, the number of charcoals you will see on the road side don’t fall from the sky, they are cut from trees. All the big trees that were here 50 years ago must have now fallen down for timber, charcoal and we don’t replace them,” Sanyang charged.

He called for unconditional change of attitude to stem these negative narratives. “It is high time the youths of the Gambia stood on their feet because all these environmental problems we are witnessing will be officially handed over to them to take care of,” he added.

According to him, the NEA has forged partnerships with schools to create sensitisation and awareness raising programs for schoolchildren to advance adaptation measures.