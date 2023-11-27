Real estates blamed for threats to soil health

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The executive director of Soil Solution, an NGO, has revealed that soil health is threatened by various factors including real estate developers and deforestation.

Ebrima Jarra made these remarks Thursday at a press briefing to mark World Soil Week meant to raise awareness about the importance of soil health and its role in sustainable lives on earth, held at the Department of Soil and Water Management Services office in Yundum.

Mr Jarra said soil is a very vital resource that supports plant growth and provides essential nutrients for human and animal lives as well as playing a crucial role in regulating earth’s climate and water cycles.

“However, soil health is threatened by deforestation, and urbanization with real estate companies mushrooming and degrading some of our lands, exposing them to erosion in addition to intensive agricultural practices. These are mainly the factors that catalyzed the process of land degradation , “he said.

Mr Jarra added that farmers also need capacity and understanding of how to sustainably use the soil, because if they don’t know that, they will keep using soil any how and that would lead to its degradation.

Soil Solution CEO further revealed that the week of soil activities is aimed at promoting soil health and conservation and is dedicated to celebrate the actions of various organisations and individuals around the country and to raise awareness about the importance of soil and its role in sustaining life on earth.