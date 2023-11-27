Gambia gets new beverage producer

- Advertisement -

After the closure of the famous Banjul Breweries, Gambians are now celebrating the launch of a new company, Bell Bottling Company.

The Gambian-owned company, based in Bonto, Kombo South, on Friday announced the unveiling of its signature soft drinks — Bon Cola, Slice Orange, and Bon Fruit Cocktail, already in the market for only D25.

Bori Darboe, the Chief Marketing Executive of Bell Bottling Company, said the new products offer a unique taste experience. “While Bon Cola delivers a satisfying blend of sweetness and fizz, Slice Orange boasts with the tangy freshness of oranges and Bon Fruit Cocktail, a medley of tropical fruit flavours,” he said.

He revealed that the launch marks a significant milestone, not just in taste but also the return of a proud Gambian beverage company contributing to strengthening the Gambian economy by generating employment opportunities and fostering growth in the manufacturing sector. “Bell Bottling is dedicated to creating beverages of exceptional taste and quality is deeply ingrained in every bottle produced. With all the three signature products available in the market, Gambians are now invited to experience the richness and authenticity of homegrown beverages,” Mr Darboe said.

He said as Bell Bottling Company takes this monumental leap, it envisions a future where its beverages will continue to be a symbol of pride, unity, and celebration of The Gambia. Mr Darboe announced that more products, including Citra Lemon, Bonito, Bon Soda Water, Bon Tonic Water, Konda Energy drink and Bontana juices will be introduced.

“With our latest state of the art machinery, we are set to produce world class beverages in Gambia in both bottles and cans at only D25 for a 350ml bottle,” Mr Darboe concluded.