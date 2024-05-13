COURT ORDERS INDIAN DRUG COMPANY BE SERVED IN AKI CASE

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justic Ebrima Jaiteh of the high court has granted an order for Maiden Pharmaceutical Ltd in India to be served through the Times Newspaper. Justice Jaiteh’s order was premised on an application made by the lawyer Loubna Farage representing the defendants.

The judge also said he will by the next adjournment date make the necessary order for the matter to be heard during mediation week scheduled for 20-24 May, 2024.

- Advertisement -

It could be recalled that more victims have now filed suits against Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd and the other defendants.

Lawyer D. Binga, state representative, asked for extension to file a statement of defence which was not opposed by Farage.

The plaintiffs are seeking court declaration that the death of their children was caused by the consumption of contaminated of cough syrups and oral solution manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd in India, imported and distributed in the Gambia by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

- Advertisement -

Other defendants in the case are Medicine Control Agency, Ministry of Health and the Attorney General.