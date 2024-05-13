24.2 C
MoFA suspends document authentication

Press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the general public that the authentication of documents will be temporarily suspended until further notice. This is necessitated by the lack of capacity and the ongoing reorganization of the procedure for the authentication of documents. Upon the completion of this reorganization process, the public will be informed through this medium of the resumption of authentication of documents. The public is further informed that fees will be charged for authentication.

