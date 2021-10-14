COURT REMANDS FISHERIES P.S.

By Bruce Asemota

Dr Bamba Banja, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, was yesterday afternoon arraigned at the Banjul High Court charged with three counts of economic crime and ordered him remanded in prison.

Appearing before Justice Babatunde Bakre, Dr Banja denied the charges preferred against him.

Justice Bakre then adjourned the matter to Friday, 15th October for the court to hear the bail application for Dr Banja.

Although the particulars of offence of the economic crimes slammed against him were not made available to our reporter, Dr Banja’s current legal woes are believed to be related to alleged solicitation and receipt of bribes from a Chinese investor. The scoop was investigated by the online investigative journal Malagen which led to the interdiction of Dr Banja a year to the month.