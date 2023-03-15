Court tells prosecution to put house in order in treason trial

Binta A Bah

The judge presiding over the case of five soldiers accused of a plot to overthrow the government has told prosecutors to put their house in order in prosecuting the matter.

Justice Basirou Mahoney made this remarks after the state prosecutor AM Jusuf sought for an adjournment because his witness is out of jurisdiction.

The witness was supposed to testify as their fourth witness in the on-going trial of Corporal Sanna Fadera (alleged ring leader), Sergeant Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sano, Corporal Omar Njie, and Sub-inspector Fabakary Jawara who are facing two counts of treason, concealment of treason and incitement of mutiny.

The prosecution’s application was not challenged by the defense team but the judge however told them to make the witness available on the next adjournment date.

Meanwhile the state has until today to file an application for their undercover agent to testify in camera.

The trial continues.