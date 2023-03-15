14 political parties not expected to contest wards in West Coast

By Amadou Jadama

As nominations open for area councilors in the upcoming local government elections, the regional electoral officer for West Coast, Faraba Janneh has confirmed to The Standard that they are not expecting candidates from fourteen registered political parties because they did not collect nomination forms in the first place.

Mr Janneh was speaking to our reporter in his office at the end of the first day of nominations yesterday when both ANRD and APP failed to show up on their scheduled day.

He revealed the full list of the 14 parties as follows: “ANRD, APP, CA, DP, GANU, GAP, GFA, GMC, NCP, NRP, NUP, PAP, PPP and GPDP.

“Today supposed to be the nomination for ANRD and APP but we are not even expecting them because they did not collect the nomination forms.” Mr Janneh said.

He however disclosed that 33 forms were collected for independent candidates in West Coast Region and they are contacting them individually to give them appointments in the place of absentee political parties.

“In fact, we have called few to check if they could come so that we can utilise an otherwise empty day,” he said.

The IEC regional officer further called on aspiring independent candidates to come out and get their nominations as there is no need for them to wait until their scheduled dates since most parties are not expected to come.