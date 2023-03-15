Foñi Kansala NAM explains meeting with Barrow 

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala has disclosed that their meeting with president Barrow few days ago was centred on the crisis in Foni.

Last year, the five Foni NAMs petitioned the government over the Senegalese forces stationed in the area, Bwiam check point, insecurity causing the disruption of schooling, Haruna Jatta’s death and the illegal removal of Foni natives.

“So, the purpose of our visit was to make a follow up on our demands. I want to make it clear that we didn’t discuss politics with the president and we have not received any gift from him,” Almameh Gibba told The Standard yesterday.

Gibba said they had a fruitful discussion with the president on all the issues they raised in their petition last year.

“The president has assured us that the petition is currently being reviewed by the ministry of justice and whatever decision the government is going to take will be communicated to us,” Gibba said.

He said his team also had serious discussion with the president on the urgency of the need for the government to withdraw the Senegalese forces stationed in Foni.

“When we raised the issue, the president was quick to say that the forces are stationed there based on a mandate. But we made it clear to him that the forces have created a lot of instability in the area,” he said.

Gibba added that the president has promised to establish a committee to investigate the matter.

“We also raised issues over the lack of development in Foni since his government came into office and he promised to address that as well. We have also expressed our disappointment over his government’s failure to take security seriously,” he said.

Gibba revealed that the president has also opened his doors for dialogue and expressed his commitment to maintain peace in all parts of the country.

“We also assured him of our commitment to safeguard the peace and security of the country. But what shocks me is his lack of foresight of what is happening in the country because most of the things we raised were unknown to him,” Gibba added.