Court to deliver judgement in case of woman accused of insulting Barrow

By Amadou Jadama

Lawyer Lamin J Darbo, senior counsel representing Mariama Naba Darboe who is being arraigned for insulting President Adama Barrow, yesterday urged Senior Magistrate Isatou Jallow of the Brusubi court to acquit and discharge her.

Counsel Darbo made this while addressing the court as he filed his written address before the court.

Police Prosecutor ASP Oley did not file any written brief but said they are relying on prosecutions witnesses and urged the court to convict Ms Darboe accordingly.

The prosecution called three witnesses and tendered exhibits in their bid to prove their case. The defence called a lone witness, Sergeant Ebrima Dibba, who was subpoenaed to appear and testified before the court as defence witness.

In his address, Senior Counsel Darbo informed the court: “Your worship, I wish to adopt the defence filed on behalf of the accused and dated 17th July 2025 in this matter and I urged this court to acquit and discharge the accused person based on the facts pertaining to this case.”

In her oral submission, Prosecutor ASP Bobb told the court: “Your worship, the prosecution wants to inform the court that we rely heavily on our prosecution witnesses to support our case. Therefore, I urge the court to convict the accused person accordingly.”

The defence brief was adopted and the court adjourned the matter to Tuesday for judgment.